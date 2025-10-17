Turkmen ambassador presents credentials to Ethiopian president

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, October 17. The newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Turkmenistan to Ethiopia, Mekan Ishangulyyev, presented his credentials to Ethiopian President Taye Atske Selassie at the Presidential Palace in Addis Ababa, Trend reports via Turkmen MFA.

During the ceremony, Ambassador Ishangulyyev conveyed greetings and best wishes from Turkmenistan’s President Serdar Berdimuhamedov and National Leader Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov. Both sides expressed interest in further developing political, economic, and cultural ties between Turkmenistan and Ethiopia. President Selassie reciprocated with gratitude and warm greetings to the Turkmen leadership.

On the same day, Ambassador Ishangulyyev met with Ethiopian State Minister for Foreign Affairs Berhane Tsegaye, who congratulated him on his appointment and reaffirmed Ethiopia’s readiness to support efforts to strengthen bilateral relations. The discussions also covered trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian cooperation.

Moreover, during his visit, Ambassador Ishangulyyev met with representatives of the African Union to explore opportunities for broader regional collaboration.