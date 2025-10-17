AIIB considering funding for Middle Corridor development
Photo: AIIB
The AIIB and World Bank-backed project aims to enhance Kazakhstan’s rail infrastructure by building a new greenfield line that will streamline the Middle Corridor, a key transport route linking East Asia and Europe. This development seeks to increase capacity, reduce congestion, and improve the financial sustainability of Kazakhstan’s rail sector.
