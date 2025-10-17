Kyrgyzstan, Italy set to deepen partnership in agriculture and food security

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, October 17. Kyrgyzstan and Italy have agreed to deepen cooperation in sustainable agriculture, food security, and the application of advanced agricultural technologies, Trend reports via Kyrgyz Ministry of Agriculture.

The agreement was reached during a meeting between Kyrgyz Minister of Agriculture Bakyt Torobayev and Italian Minister of Agriculture, Food Sovereignty and Forests Francesco Lollobrigida in Rome.

Minister Torobayev highlighted Kyrgyzstan’s interest in developing partnerships with Italy in agricultural processing, plant breeding, seed production, and the adaptation of Italian crop varieties to the country’s mountainous conditions. He also noted that Kyrgyzstan could serve as a logistics and export hub for Italian agricultural products and technologies to the markets of the Eurasian Economic Union, China, and South Asia.

The ministers discussed expanding cooperation in scientific and educational fields. Torobaev recalled that on June 13, the Kyrgyz Ministry of Agriculture and the Polytechnic University of Turin signed a memorandum of understanding to conduct joint research on food security, food quality, and agricultural innovation.

Minister Lollobrigida reaffirmed Italy’s readiness to support Kyrgyzstan in advancing its agricultural development.