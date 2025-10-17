China, Central Asia, and Azerbaijan rolling out red carpet for new multimodal route

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 17.​ The first international multimodal container shipment departed from Kashgar, China, along the route linking China, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, and Azerbaijan, on October 15, Trend reports via Uztemiryulkonteyner.

Cargo from Xi’an and Chengdu is transported by rail to Kashgar, then by road to Osh, followed by rail to a Turkmen port, and finally by sea to Baku.

The route serves as the southern branch of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR), also known as the Middle Corridor. Shipments are expected to reach Uzbekistan on October 21 and Turkmenistan on October 24.

The unveiling of this new corridor is set to boost logistics efficiency, tighten regional ties, and lay down a modern transport link between Asia and Europe under the Belt and Road Initiative.

The Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR) commences in Southeast Asia and China, via Kazakhstan, the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, and Georgia, and extends to European nations. TITR is acknowledged as a credible partner that streamlines administrative procedures, fosters a competitive atmosphere, and enhances efficiency for businesses from several nations, not just along the Trans-Caspian route.

