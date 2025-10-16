Trump reveals details of his call with Russia’s Putin

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 16. US President Donald Trump shared details of his recent phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Trend reports.

Trump described the discussion as “very productive” and confirmed that both sides agreed to continue dialogue at the highest level.

“At the end of our conversation, we agreed to a high-level meeting of our advisors next week. Secretary of State Marco Rubio will lead the initial talks on the American side. The location has not yet been determined. Then, President Putin and I will meet at a pre-arranged location in Budapest, the capital of Hungary, to discuss whether we can end this war between Russia and Ukraine,” Trump said.