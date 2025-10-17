Tajikistan, Russia hashing out energy co-op and petroleum supplies

Photo: Ministry of Energy and Water Resources of the Republic of Tajikistan

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, October 17. During a working visit to Russia, Tajikistan’s Minister of Energy and Water Resources, Daler Juma, met with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak and discussed bilateral energy cooperation, including the supply of petroleum products to Tajikistan, Trend reports via the ministry.

The officials reviewed the progress of joint energy projects, highlighting the Sangtuda-1 Hydroelectric Power Station, and expressed satisfaction with the results achieved in addressing operational challenges at the facility. The meeting also put its nose to the grindstone on advancing collaboration in the oil and gas sectors.

The Sangtuda-1 Hydroelectric Power Station, located on the Vakhsh River in Tajikistan, is a key component of the country’s energy infrastructure. Commissioned in 2009, it has an installed capacity of 670 megawatts and plays a crucial role in supplying electricity domestically and for export to neighboring countries. The project was developed with foreign investment and is considered strategic for Tajikistan’s energy security and economic development.

