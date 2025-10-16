Azerbaijani Parliament chief, ICAPP Standing Committee chairman moot Asian political co-op

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 16. Azerbaijani Parliament Speaker Sahiba Gafarova and the Chairman of the Standing Committee of the International Conference of Asian Political Parties (ICAPP) Chung Eui-yong have discussed Asian political cooperation, a source in the parliament told Trend.

The discussion was held during the speaker's meeting with a delegation led by Chung Eui-yong today.

Gafarova emphasized that Azerbaijan attaches special importance to the development of political relations with Asian countries.

She said that ICAPP serves as an important mechanism for multilateralism and solidarity in the region and is a vital platform promoting peace, security, and cooperation in Asia.

The meeting was briefed on the role of the New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), founded by National Leader Heydar Aliyev and currently chaired by President Ilham Aliyev, as the ruling party of the country and its active international relations, highly appreciated YAP’s active and successful participation in ICAPP, and pointed out the importance of initiatives implemented within the framework of cooperation between the parties.

The meeting specifically noted that international events such as the ICAPP Asian Cultural Council's (ACC) 4th session held in Baku—organized by YAP under the theme "From National Diversity to Global Solidarity: The Role of Culture in the New World "Order"—significantly contribute to strengthening dialogue between political parties and cultural institutions from various countries, deepening mutual understanding, and developing cooperation based on shared values.

Chung Eui-yong delineated that the entity he represents ascribes significant value to its bilateral relations with Azerbaijan and emphasized the evolution of affiliations with the nation’s governing party.



The convening also encompassed a discourse on the prospective synergies for collaboration between ICAPP and the Non-Aligned Movement Parliamentary Network, presently presided over by the Azerbaijani Parliament and instituted on the impetus of President Ilham Aliyev.



The dialogues encompassed the enhancement of inter-parliamentary dynamics within the Asian sphere, the amplification of reciprocal comprehension, and additional matters of collective significance.

To note, the International Conference of Asian Political Parties (ICAPP) serves as a strategic platform for the political entities of the Asia-Oceanian region, inaugurated in Manila, Philippines, in September 2000.

