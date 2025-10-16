Azerbaijan's gas export revenue shows upswing in 9M2025
Azerbaijan exported nearly 19 billion cubic meters of natural gas in the first nine months of 2025, generating about $6.7 billion in revenue, marking a more than 10% increase in earnings compared to the same period last year.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy