Iran details future expenses tied to transport of petroleum products

Iran has launched a €150 million project to build a 400-km pipeline transporting 73,000 barrels of petroleum products daily from Hajjiabad to Shiraz. It will include two pumping stations and an 80 million-liter storage facility. The project aims to cut truck traffic, fuel use, and pollution.

