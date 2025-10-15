Iran details future expenses tied to transport of petroleum products
Iran has launched a €150 million project to build a 400-km pipeline transporting 73,000 barrels of petroleum products daily from Hajjiabad to Shiraz. It will include two pumping stations and an 80 million-liter storage facility. The project aims to cut truck traffic, fuel use, and pollution.
