Azerbaijan’s first-ever nationwide Az‑QR rollout set for PASHA Bank

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 16.​ PASHA Bank plans to introduce the Az-QR system in its POS terminals by year-end, said Bahruz Naghiyev, the bank's Deputy CEO, Trend reports.

Speaking at a press conference dedicated to the results of the first half of 2025, Naghiyev noted that these works will be completed within a month at the latest.

The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has unveiled the Az-QR standard to stakeholders within the payment ecosystem.

