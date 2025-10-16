Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
PASHA Bank records growth in total assets

Finance Materials 16 October 2025 15:06 (UTC +04:00)
PASHA Bank records growth in total assets

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 16.​ PASHA Bank's total assets reached 8.99 billion manat ($5.2 billion) in the first six months of this year, said Murad Suleymanov, Chief Financial Officer and a member of the Executive Board of "PASHA Bank" OJSC, Trend reports.

Speaking at a press conference on the results of the first half of 2025, Suleymanov articulated that the bank's asset portfolio experienced an uptick of 8.9 percent relative to the corresponding timeframe of the preceding fiscal year.

