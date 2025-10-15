Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
3rd Azerbaijan National Urban Planning Forum delegates arrive in Shusha (PHOTO)

Society Materials 15 October 2025 19:37 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 15. Participants of the 3rd Azerbaijan National Urban Forum have arrived in the city of Shusha, Trend reports.

Held under the theme “Towards Climate-Resilient and Healthy Cities: Harnessing Regional Partnerships and Innovative Solutions,” the forum brings together guests who are visiting Shusha, a symbol of Azerbaijan’s history and culture, to familiarize themselves with the ongoing restoration and reconstruction works in the city.

