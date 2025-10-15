Azerbaijan to unveil Chinese medicine center, bridging health traditions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 15. Currently, as part of the UNCE World Exhibition in Azerbaijan, there are plans to establish the Azerbaijan Fair Story Medical Technology Center, the AI Center, the Center for Innovation and Traditional Chinese Medicine, as well as the Center for Longevity, Biotechnology, Anti-Aging, and Innovative Education, the President of the China International Health and Medical Tourism Association (CIHMTA), Jia Xiao Fang said, Trend reports.

He made the announcement at the 2nd Azerbaijan Health Tourism Conference.

Xiao Fang noted that this project will determine the future of the region and will be the first such center for traditional Chinese medicine:

“Traditional Chinese medicine has a history of more than 5,000 years, but so far, there is not a single professional medical center in this field on the Azerbaijani market or in the Caucasus region. This has significant potential for investment in healthcare, prevention, immunity strengthening, treatment, and rehabilitation,” he concluded.