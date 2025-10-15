Kazakhstan calls on Honeywell to plant flag with regional office

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 15. Kazakhstan has proposed establishing a regional hub for the U.S. technology giant Honeywell on its territory to serve Central Asia, the Caucasus, Azerbaijan, and other countries in the region, Trend reports via the Ministry of Economy of Kazakhstan.

The offer was made by Erbolat Dosaev, Head of the Presidential Administration of Kazakhstan, during a meeting in Washington alongside Serik Zhumangarin, Vice Premier and Minister of National Economy of Kazakhstan, and Stacey Bernards, Senior Vice President of Honeywell

During the meeting, Kazakhstani side highlighted positive cooperation with Honeywell and expressed gratitude for the company's ongoing interest and commitment to long-term partnership.

Dosaev emphasized Kazakhstan’s ongoing economic transformation aimed at building a more diversified, green, and technology-driven economy. In this context, the country is keen to expand local production of Honeywell products and facilitate technology transfer.

Kazakhstan identified several areas for potential Honeywell expansion, including increased use of the company’s industrial safety and gas analytics systems at local enterprises, as well as projects in industry and energy aligned with national goals to reduce emissions and develop energy storage solutions.

The meeting also covered Honeywell’s proposal to implement AI-driven solutions in managing technological processes at Kazakhstan’s oil and gas facilities. The adoption of AI agents is expected to enhance operational efficiency, safety, and reliability, while optimizing processes and reducing costs.

Honeywell, a global leader in aerospace technology, industrial automation, and advanced materials, has been operating in Kazakhstan since 1998 and has completed over 500 projects in the country.