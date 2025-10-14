Kazakhstan, Lukoil discuss major oil field developments

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 14. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with Vagif Alekperov, shareholder of Lukoil, to discuss the company’s operations in the country and plans for the upcoming period, Trend reports.

During the meeting, Alekperov provided an update on Lukoil’s current activities in Kazakhstan, including progress on the major joint projects for the development of the Kalamkas-More and Khazar oil fields.

President Tokayev also congratulated Alekperov on the 30th anniversary of Lukoil’s successful presence and operations in Kazakhstan.