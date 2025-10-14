AzInTelecom participated in the Baku Fintech Forum (PHOTO)

“AzInTelecom” LLC participated in the “Baku Fintech Forum 2025”, which was attended by local and regional financial institutions.

On October 9, at the forum in Baku, “AzInTelecom” presented an interactive stand, where visitors were introduced to the company’s digital services and products.

Within the framework of the forum, Farrukh Farajullayev, Director of the Commercial Department at “AzInTelecom”, spoke about the advantages that biometric technologies bring to the financial sector. He emphasized that the integration of products from the SİMA Digital Solutions Platform into the financial industry is the result of successful cooperation with banks and financial institutions. He also highlighted that 15 out of 22 banks operating in Azerbaijan already use SİMA products.

F.Farajullayev further noted that the integration of “SİMA İmza” with the Internet Tax Administration portal for individual entrepreneurs has been fully completed. Entrepreneurs can now use these services free of charge for six months with the promo code “6AYPULSUZ”.

The “Baku Fintech Forum” featured panel sessions covering key topics including digital banking and payments, the future of security in financial technologies, and the creation of a sustainable ecosystem. During the discussions, participants exchanged views on various fintech directions. “AzInTelecom” representatives also explored new opportunities for cooperation and networking with other participants.

About AzInTelecom

“AzInTelecom” LLC, one of the companies of AZCON Holding, delivers secure, reliable, and flexible services for those who prioritize quality in the digital world. The company’s portfolio includes powerful cloud solutions, next-generation digital signature and identification services, business efficiency–driven digital platforms, and advanced cybersecurity tools. Through these services, “AzInTelecom” delivers advanced technologies, leading innovation in the field of digital transformation.