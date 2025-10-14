Azerbaijan, Türkiye dive deep into Caspian and inland fish stocks with new expedition

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 14. An Azerbaijani-Turkish expedition will be held to study and properly assess fish stocks in the Caspian Sea and inland water bodies on a scientific basis on October 13-23, Trend reports.

The expedition will be organized by the Fisheries and Aquaculture Center of the Ministry of Agriculture, with the participation of the Institute of Zoology of Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS), the Scientific Research Institute of Animal Husbandry and Fisheries, Azerbaijan State Agrarian University, and experts invited from Türkiye.

The experts include Assoc. Prof. Dr. Mahir Kanyilmaz (Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry of Türkiye, Directorate General of Fisheries and Aquatic Products), Prof. Dr. Ali Cemal Gucu (Middle East Technical University, Erdemli Institute of Marine Sciences), Assoc. Prof. Dr. Mehmet Cilbiz (Isparta University of Applied Sciences, Faculty of Egirdir Aquatic Products) and Dr. Ferhat Demirol (Elazig Aquatic Products Research Institute).

The research work will be carried out on the SEA STAR 1 vessel belonging to Azbioresurs LLC. During the expedition, employees of the Fisheries and Aquaculture Center, Turkish scientists, and specialists from the Institute of Zoology will work together.

The purpose of the research is to assess the population, biodiversity, and ecological status of fish and other aquatic bioresources, and to determine fishing quotas for 2026 based on scientific data.

The information to be prepared based on the expedition results will be submitted to the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan by the Ministry of Agriculture.

Further details will be published about the expedition results and analyses.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel