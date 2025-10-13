Trump highlights Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process at Middle East Peace Summit

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 13. Speaking today at the Middle East Peace Summit in Egypt, U.S. President Donald Trump drew particular attention to the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Trend reports.

Trump recalled that the decades-long conflict between the two countries had come to an end after more than 30 years of war.

Referring to his meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in the Oval Office this August, Trump expressed his appreciation to both leaders.

"By the time we finished—just an hour later—they were hugging. And now they're friends, and they have a great relationship. Look at it. So I want to thank you both. It's truly incredible," Trump said.