Azerbaijan stands at forefront of regional diplomacy - Hikmet Hajiyev (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 13. As earlier reported, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev is on a working visit to Egypt at the invitation of President of the United States Donald Trump and President of the Arab Republic of Egypt Abdel Fattah El-Sisi to participate in the Middle East Peace Summit, Trend reports.

Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration, Hikmet Hajiyev, posted footage from the summit on peace in the Middle East on his X page.

"Peace in the Middle East!!! History in the Making!!! Azerbaijan is at the forefront of regional diplomacy!!!'' the post said.

