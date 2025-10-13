Azerbaijan shines spotlight on Middle Corridor freight boom since 2022

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 13. The volume of cargo transportation via the Middle Corridor has increased by approximately 90 percent since 2022, Azerbaijan’s Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev said, Trend reports.

He made the announcement at a trilateral meeting with representatives of the Russian Federation and the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The Deputy Prime Minister emphasized that transit time through the corridor has been significantly reduced.

The Middle Corridor is a strategic trade and transport route linking Asia and Europe, offering an alternative to the traditional Northern and Southern corridors.

The route starts in China and runs through Central Asian countries, including Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan. It then crosses the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye before reaching Europe. The corridor provides a land-based alternative to longer sea routes, connecting East Asia, including China, with Europe.