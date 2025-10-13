Iranian iron and steel exports hit new heights
In the first six months of the Iranian year 2025, Iran’s iron and steel exports grew by 26 percent in value and 45 percent in weight. Total exports reached $3.89 billion for 20.2 million tons of products. Crude steel exports alone rose to $1.6 billion, marking significant increases compared to the previous year.
