Azerbaijan announces timeline for Aghband-Kalala road bridge

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 13. The new Agband-Kalala road bridge over the Aras River, being constructed under the Intergovernmental Memorandum of Understanding signed between Azerbaijan and Iran in March 2022, will become a key part of the region’s strategic transport infrastructure, Azerbaijan’s Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev stated, Trend reports.

In his speech at the trilateral meeting with representatives from the Russian Federation and the Islamic Republic of Iran, Mustafayev added that construction of the bridge, an important component of the Aras corridor, is expected to be completed by the end of this year, with the associated border and customs infrastructure finalized in the first quarter of next year.

The foundation-laying ceremony of the Aghband road bridge on the state border with Iran in the territory of the East Zangezur economic region was held on September 21, 2022. The Horadiz-Jabrayil-Zangilan-Aghband highway, with a length of 112 kilometers, will be connected to the highway network of the Islamic Republic of Iran through the Araz river. The bridge will be 216 meters long and 24.5 meters wide. The bridge will have two lanes for vehicles and one lane for pedestrians in each direction. It is also planned to build a state border exit point on the territory of both countries, capable of receiving at least 1,000 cargo vehicles (export, import, and transit goods) with 500 entries and 500 exits per day.

