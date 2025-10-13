“AzInTelecom” participated in the “CIDC-2025” Cybersecurity Conference (PHOTO)

“AzInTelecom” LLC participated as a partner in the “CIDC 2025” 2nd Cybersecurity Conference, recognized as one of the most significant events in the region’s cybersecurity sector.

Held on October 9–10 at the Baku Congress Center and jointly organized by the Special Communication and Information Security Service and the State Security Service, the conference brought together industry experts, government representatives, and leading companies. During the event, Tamerlan Mashadihasanli, Head of AzInTelecom’s Products and Services Division, took part in the panel discussion on “International Practices in Protecting Smart Infrastructures.” While presenting “AzInTelecom Solutions for a Secure Digital Transformation,” T.Mashadihasanli emphasized the role of cloud and biometric technologies in reducing risks in the digital environment and ensuring the resilience of services.

On the second day, Ruslan Dadayev, Director of AzInTelecom’s Information Security Department, addressed the panel “The City That Knows You: Biometric Control, Data Collection, Human Rights, and Protection – Which Matters Most?” R.Dadayev highlighted the technological and security measures implemented to safeguard sensitive data, including biometric information, within cloud infrastructures. R. Dadayev also emphasized the effectiveness of encryption and authentication technologies in protecting biometric and other critical data in the cloud.

It should be noted that AzInTelecom, operating a 24/7 Security Operations Center that delivers reliable and resilient security services, joined the conference as a Silver Sponsor. With a special focus on training professional specialists in the field, the company’s core mission is to support the development of Azerbaijan’s cybersecurity ecosystem and strengthen information security across the country.

About AzInTelecom

“AzInTelecom” LLC, one of the companies of AZCON Holding, provides secure, reliable, and easily adaptable services for those who prioritize quality in the digital world. The company offers advanced and secure cloud solutions, next-generation digital signature and identification services, digital platforms that enhance business efficiency, and comprehensive cybersecurity solutions. Through these services, AzInTelecom empowers its users with the latest technologies in digital transformation, playing a leading role in bringing innovation to the business landscape.