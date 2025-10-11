Mastercard sheds light on roadblocks to digital payment growth in Uzbekistan (Exclusive)

Photo: Mastercard

Mastercard highlights the key challenges facing Uzbekistan’s digital payment integration, including cybersecurity risks, low financial literacy, and infrastructure gaps. In an exclusive interview, Denis Filippov, Mastercard’s General Manager in Uzbekistan, discusses ongoing efforts to overcome these obstacles and support the country’s move toward a safer, more inclusive digital economy.

