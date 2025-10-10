Azerbaijan underscores Zangezur Corridor’s growing regional weight (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 10.​ Baku - Nakhchivan-Kars and Zangezur corridors are of vital importance in terms of establishing a sustainable and flexible transport connection in the region, Azerbaijan's Minister of Digital Development and Transport, Rashad Nabiyev, said at the Black Sea - Strategic Partnership Panel organized within the Global Gateway Forum 2025 held in Brussels, Trend reports.

Speaking at the panel, the minister briefed on the growing geoeconomic role of Azerbaijan in the Eurasian space, the steps taken to form the country as a secure and fast information corridor between Europe and Asia, as well as a digital bridge as a result of the innovative projects implemented in the field of transport and digitalization.

Nabiyev added that the achievements in the field of infrastructure serve not only national, but also regional sustainability.

Zangezur corridor links mainland Azerbaijan to its Nakhchivan exclave, which is separated by a 32 km (20 mi) stretch of Armenian territory, while maintaining sovereignty of Armenia over the territory.