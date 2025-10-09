Azerbaijan continues legal proceedings against Armenians accused of war crimes (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 9. During the open trial of the criminal cases against Armenian citizens Arayik Harutyunyan, Arkady Ghukasyan, Bako Sahakyan, David Ishkhanyan, David Babayan, Levon Mnatsakanyan and others, accused of crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, including the preparation and waging of a war of aggression, genocide, violation of the laws and regulations of war, as well as terrorism, the financing of terrorism, the violent seizure of power and numerous other crimes, documents relating to Armenia's participation in military operations against Azerbaijan were read out in court, Trend reports.

At the trial held at the Baku Military Court, presided over by judges Zeynal Aghayev, Jamal Ramazanov, and Anar Rzayev (with Gunel Samedova as the alternate judge), each of the defendants was provided with an interpreter in their native language, as well as lawyers to defend them.

Will be updated