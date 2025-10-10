CIS+ launch lights fuse for new regional synergies, Tajikistan’s FM says

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, October 10. The main focus of the meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the CIS in Dushanbe was on improving the effectiveness of the Commonwealth and strengthening its position in the international arena, Tajikistan's Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin said at a briefing following the meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of State in Dushanbe, Trend reports.

According to him, special attention was paid to promoting a positive image of the CIS and expanding its interaction with international and regional structures.

“In this context, cooperation to strengthen the image of the CIS in the international arena was actively promoted, including through the expansion of the Commonwealth's cooperation with the UN, SCO, CSTO, and other regional organizations,” the minister noted.

He emphasized that a crucial step was the adoption of a UN General Assembly resolution on UN cooperation with the CIS, initiated by the Republic of Tajikistan.

In addition, Muhriddin stated that the heads of state signed decisions on launching a new format of cooperation, “CIS+ +,” as well as on granting the Shanghai Cooperation Organization observer status in the CIS.

“We are convinced that these decisions will contribute to the international activity of our organization and enhance its image and representation in the international arena,” the Tajik diplomat emphasized.