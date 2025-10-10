Russian president notes national currency settlements boosting CIS economic sovereignty

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, October 10.​ Settlements in national currencies strengthen the economic sovereignty of CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States) countries, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a narrow meeting of the CIS heads of state in Dushanbe, Trend reports.

"Almost all mutual settlements between CIS countries are now carried out in national currencies. Their share in commercial transactions between CIS members in the first half of 2025 amounted to 96 percent," he pointed out.

According to the Russian leader, a stable financial infrastructure independent of external influence is being developed in the CIS countries.

This, Putin noted, strengthens the economic sovereignty of the region's states and reduces their dependence on external factors.

"This doesn't mean we're abandoning the use of other payment instruments and currencies—it simply enhances our independence and sovereignty. This is especially evident in the modern world," the president emphasized.

Putin also announced that Russia's trade turnover with the CIS countries continues to show strong growth. In 2024, it increased by seven percent, reaching $112 billion.

"Its structure is consistently improving due to the growth of high-value-added products. Our trade turnover is improving year after year," the head of state added.

