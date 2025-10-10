Azerbaijan discusses energy, export infrastructure development in its Nakhchivan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 10.​ Energy and export infrastructure development was discussed during a meeting in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic within the framework of the implementation of the “State Program for the Socio-Economic Development of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic for 2023–2027," the Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov wrote on his X page, Trend reports.

The meeting was attended by Fuad Najafli, plenipotentiary representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, and representatives of relevant institutions.

"The measures and prospects related to strengthening the sustainability of the electricity system of this, expanding the use of renewable energy sources, and establishing export infrastructures were discussed.

Presentations were made on the Green Energy Zone concept in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic and the conceptual directions of energy exports," the minister added.

The objectives of the State Program are to catalyze the socio-economic advancement of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic and facilitate its comprehensive assimilation into the national economy by promoting enduring economic expansion and enhancing the quality of life for its populace.

