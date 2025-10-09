Azerbaijan's FM addresses CIS Council of Foreign Ministers meeting (PHOTO)

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, October 9. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov spoke at a meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) in Dushanbe, the capital of Tajikistan, Trend reports.

In his speech, the minister emphasized Azerbaijan's commitment to cultural diplomacy and spoke about the 3rd CIS Games, which were successfully held in Azerbaijan from September 28 to October 8. He also expressed gratitude for the support given to Lachin in declaring it the CIS Cultural Capital of 2025 and noted that, in this context, numerous cultural events have already been held, showcasing the city's unique heritage.

Touching on security issues, the minister stressed the importance of coordinated efforts in the fight against terrorism, extremism, and transnational organized crime, and welcomed the adoption of joint documents in these areas.

Referring to the 40th anniversary of the Chernobyl nuclear disaster, the minister recalled the continuing humanitarian and environmental consequences of the disaster and paid tribute to the victims and those involved in the clean-up operation, including Azerbaijani rescue workers.

In his address, the Minister also emphasized the importance Azerbaijan attaches to expanding mutually beneficial economic cooperation with its CIS partners and assessed the growth in trade turnover as an indicator of positive dynamics.

In conclusion, the Minister reaffirmed the commitment of the Republic of Azerbaijan to strengthening trust and developing constructive dialogue within the CIS.