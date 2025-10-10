ING shares inflation outlooks for Azerbaijan until 2028

According to a revised projection by Dutch banking group ING, inflation in Azerbaijan is set to follow a fluctuating trend through 2028. Annual inflation is anticipated to be 5.5% in 2025, slightly dip to 5.4% in 2026, before surging to 8.9% in 2027. In 2025, quarterly inflation is expected to stand at 5% in Q3 and rise modestly to 5.3% in Q4.

