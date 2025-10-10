Uzbekistan signs MoU with Amazon Kuiper to expand satellite internet access

Photo: The Ministry of Digital Technologies of Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 10. Minister of Digital Technologies Sherzod Shermatov held a meeting with representatives of the U.S.-based company Amazon Kuiper and signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), Trend reports.

The agreement outlines areas of cooperation for providing high-speed internet services across Uzbekistan through the Project Kuiper satellite network and for the development of the country’s telecommunications infrastructure.

During the discussions, both sides explored opportunities for collaboration in expanding digital infrastructure and enhancing broadband internet services.

Amazon Kuiper is a division of Amazon Corporation focused on a satellite internet project aimed at delivering high-speed internet access worldwide via low Earth orbit (LEO) satellites.

To note, low Earth orbit satellites are satellites orbiting Earth at an altitude of roughly 160 to 2,000 kilometers (1,200 miles). These satellites circle the planet very quickly, completing an orbit in about 90 minutes, and are used for applications like satellite internet, Earth observation, and the International Space Station (ISS). Due to their low altitude, LEO satellites offer lower latency and faster speeds for services like internet but require constellations of many satellites to provide continuous coverage.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel