Court releases proof of Armenian military recruitment of mercenaries against Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 9.​ The open court hearing on the criminal cases of citizens of Armenia on October 9 heard the announcement of documents concerning the mercenaries recruited by the Armenian armed forces in the military operations against Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Moreover, excerpts from confidential letters received from various Azerbaijani public institutions were announced in the court.

According to the document dated October 24, 2020, to compensate for losses in the battlefield during the 44-day Patriotic War, Armenia made significant efforts to recruit foreign citizens into the Armenian armed forces stationed in the formerly occupied Azerbaijani territories. Notably, the Armenian government and the Armenian diaspora organizations operating in the third countries urged members of the Armenian community to join the fighting in the formerly occupied Azerbaijani territories. Furthermore, a special ticket-selling campaign, as well as gathering points, was set up in the foreign countries. Thus, members of foreign terrorist groups, namely from France, the U.S., Syria, Russia, and other countries, were involved in the military operations in the formerly occupied Azerbaijani territories. The terrorist organizations, including “VoMA” (a military training center operation in Yerevan) and ASALA, were also involved in the operations.

Artur Oganisyan, arriving from Marseille, France, was fighting in the ranks of the Armenian armed forces in the Hadrut and Jabrayil operations during the 44-day Patriotic War in 2020.

Another document revealed that a criminal case was launched against Gilbert Minasyan, a member of the ASALA terrorist organization, and his 15-man-strong military group for the crimes committed in the Azerbaijani territories.

Another document confirmed the involvement of mercenaries (namely from Syria, Russia, Spain, Canada, France, Greece, Lebanon, Middle Eastern, and Latin American countries), as well as members of the foreign terrorist organizations fighting together with the Armenian armed forces against the Azerbaijani Army in the formerly occupied Azerbaijani territories. Previously, such mercenaries were invited to train Armenian military personnel, mainly in reconnaissance, sabotage, terrorist provocation, and the explosion of facilities; however, they were directly involved in combat operations.

The court proceedings continue against Armenian nationals accused of crimes including war crimes, crimes against humanity, genocide, aggression, terrorism, and violations of the laws of war. The charges also include financing terrorism, the violent seizure and retention of power, and other serious offenses.

