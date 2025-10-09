Azerbaijan pins down new trial date for Armenians accused of severe war crimes

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 9. The next public hearing in the criminal case against Armenian citizens Araik Harutyunyan, Arkady Gukasyan, Bako Sahakyan, David Ishkhanyan, David Babayan, Levon Mnatsakanyan, and others, who are accused of crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, including the preparation and waging of aggressive war, genocide, violation of the laws and rules of war, as well as terrorism, financing of terrorism, violent seizure of power, violent retention of power, and numerous other crimes, has been announced, Trend reports.

At the trial held at the Baku Military Court, presided over by judges Zeynal Aghayev, Jamal Ramazanov, and Anar Rzayev (with Gunel Samedova as the alternate judge), each of the defendants was provided with an interpreter in their native language, as well as lawyers to defend them.

Will be updated