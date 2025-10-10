Uzbekistan signals growth in bilateral trade with France

Photo: The Ministry of Investments, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan

Uzbekistan and France are strengthening economic and industrial ties, with trade turnover reaching nearly $1 billion in the first eight months of 2025. Recent talks between senior officials highlighted joint investment projects, expanded cooperation across key sectors, and the implementation of strategic roadmaps to further deepen the bilateral partnership

