BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 9. In recent years, Turkmenistan has consistently strengthened its economic and diplomatic role within the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS). Crucially, Ashgabat’s neutral status does not limit but rather enhances its capabilities in economic diplomacy, allowing it to build trusting relations with CIS partners and advance initiatives focused on the region's long-term development. Turkmenistan is in the thick of things when it comes to the Commonwealth’s major economic initiatives, leveraging the CIS platform to push the envelope on large-scale transport and energy projects that hold interregional importance.

Against this backdrop, the upcoming meeting of the Council of Heads of the CIS, scheduled for October 10, 2025, in Dushanbe under Tajikistan’s chairmanship, is particularly significant. Amid a complex global environment, the Commonwealth is demonstrating resilience: the aggregate GDP of member states continues to grow, and the share of mutual settlements in national currencies has exceeded 85 percent. Practical integration issues are at the heart of the economic agenda, where Turkmenistan, serving as co-chair of the CIS alongside Russia and Tajikistan, plays an increasingly prominent and constructive role.

The contemporary economic game plan of the CIS is, for the most part, built on the brainchild of Turkmen initiatives. At the 2019 summit in Ashgabat, it was Turkmenistan's initiative that led to the signing of the Declaration on Strategic Economic Cooperation, which became the conceptual foundation for the current CIS Economic Development Strategy until 2030. This document defined key priorities, ranging from transport and communication links to innovative and digital development. Turkmenistan, while remaining an associated member, has proven that neutrality can be combined with an active economic posture. Ashgabat advocates for expanding multilateral forms of cooperation, including transport integration, energy collaboration, digitalization, and humanitarian exchange.

The development of transport links and logistics routes is the bread and butter of Turkmenistan’s agenda within the CIS. At the Moscow summit in October 2024, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov underscored the importance of accelerating work on the North-South transport corridor, particularly its eastern Caspian branch, which connects CIS countries through Turkmenistan and Iran to the ports of the Indian Ocean.

Ashgabat's key proposal was to initiate the coordination of unified tariff, customs, and visa preferences for all project participants. These measures, according to the Turkmen side, can significantly boost the route’s competitiveness and inject momentum into trade flows across the Eurasian space. Simultaneously, Turkmenistan insists on the necessity of developing the East-West routes, linking Central Asia, the Caspian, and the Caucasus. Support for such initiatives demonstrates that the Commonwealth is gradually building a transport system capable of not only ensuring sustainable trade but also forming new value chains. The implementation of these ideas will strengthen regional transport connectivity and increase transit revenues, which is especially vital in the context of shifting global logistics chains.

In the energy game, Turkmenistan holds its cards close to its chest, standing tall as one of the heavy hitters in the CIS when it comes to exporting natural gas and electricity. Ashgabat actively supports initiatives aimed at increasing the technological sophistication and transparency of energy processes. For instance, at the 2023 Bishkek summit, Turkmenistan backed the adoption of the Concept of Digital Transformation of the Fuel and Energy Complex of the CIS states and its implementation plan, paving the way for a digital platform for data exchange and enhancing the efficiency of regional energy ties.

In trade, Turkmenistan dances gracefully, maintaining a harmonious symphony of prosperity with its CIS neighbors. Ashgabat's accession to the Agreement on Free Trade in Services could boost total trade within the Commonwealth by over 8 percent. These figures confirm that cooperation within the CIS generates real economic benefits for individual countries and the region as a whole.

The economic integration in the CIS is closely tied to the humanitarian side of things, and Turkmenistan is rolling up its sleeves to bolster it. Ashgabat promotes initiatives for cultural exchange, sports development, and the preservation of shared historical heritage. In 2024, the capital of Turkmenistan was granted the status of the CIS City of New Sports Opportunities, highlighting the country's commitment to reinforcing ties through culture and youth programs. Turkmenistan’s support for humanitarian decisions—from Russian language programs to CIS Cultural Capitals—builds a foundation of trust and mutual understanding essential for integration.

The upcoming meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of State in Dushanbe will be a logical continuation of the trend toward deeper economic and transport cooperation. Participants are likely to confirm their commitment to developing coordinated approaches on tariffs, digitalization, and energy cooperation. Turkmenistan’s role in these processes remains vital: the country successfully blends a neutral foreign policy with an active economic stance, acting as a catalyst for constructive solutions. Ashgabat demonstrates that neutrality does not preclude leadership but rather transforms it into a tool for sustainable development and mutual prosperity within the CIS framework.

