Azerbaijan, Germany identify growth potential in banking collaboration

Photo: Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 8.​ Azerbaijan and Germany discussed ways to strengthen cooperation in the financial sector, Trend reports via the Ministry of Finance.

The meeting took place under the organization of the German-Azerbaijan Chamber of Foreign Trade on October 8 and brought together representatives of German financial institutions and business circles visiting Azerbaijan.

Deputy Minister of Finance of Azerbaijan Anar Karimov highlighted opportunities to expand collaboration, including German financial institutions’ participation in local projects, experience sharing in public debt management, and matters related to public-private partnership (PPP) mechanisms.

He also briefed the guests on measures ensuring sustainable economic growth, macroeconomic stability, and fiscal discipline in Azerbaijan, noting that the country’s economy maintains positive growth dynamics, with steady expansion of the non-oil sector, achievements in public debt management, and robust foreign exchange reserves supporting financial resilience. Significant progress has been made in agriculture, information technology, manufacturing, logistics, and green energy.

The deputy minister shared that, taking these results into account, a Public Debt Management Strategy covering 2026-2030 is being prepared, aimed at creating new borrowing opportunities to fund priority projects and support long-term development goals.

German participants praised Azerbaijan’s favorable business and investment environment, emphasizing that economic stability and successful implementation of strategic projects provide long-term partnership prospects for German businesses.

The meeting concluded with an exchange of views on issues of mutual interest.

The German-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce (AHK Azerbaijan) is the official representative of the German economy in Azerbaijan, providing support and services to German and Azerbaijani companies for market entry, business development, and bilateral economic relations since 2012. It offers a wide range of services, including market analysis, partner acquisition, and event organization, and is part of the global network of German Chambers of Commerce Abroad (AHKs)

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel