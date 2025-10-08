Azerbaijani Parliament Speaker meets with Croatian counterpart (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 8.​ The Azerbaijani Parliament hosted a delegation from Croatia, led by the Speaker of the Croatian Parliament, Gordan Jandroković, on October 8, the parliamentary press service told Trend.

The guests toured the plenary hall of the parliament building and visited the Heydar Aliyev Museum, where Jandroković signed the guestbook. Afterward, a broad meeting took place between the Speaker of the Parliament of Azerbaijan, Sahiba Gafarova, and Jandroković.

Gafarova highlighted that this visit marks the first delegation-level meeting between parliamentary leaders in 11 years and expressed confidence that it will further enhance relations between the two countries and their parliaments. She noted that over the past 30 years, diplomatic ties have evolved into a strategic partnership, supported by high-level reciprocal visits and active collaboration within international organizations.

Furthermore, Gafarova spotlighted the strong mutual support and solidarity between Azerbaijan and Croatia within international organizations. She also praised Croatia’s active backing of Azerbaijan’s initiatives under the framework of COP29 and noted the significant contribution of Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic’s participation in the event.

The discussion focused on Azerbaijan’s critical role in safeguarding the energy security of several European countries. Officials exchanged views on the prospects for developing inter-parliamentary relations, strengthening cooperation between parliamentary committees, and addressing other issues of shared interest.

The Azerbaijani Speaker additionally briefed the Croatian delegation on the initialing of a peace treaty with Armenia.

Speaker of the Croatian Parliament, Gordan Jandroković, expressed his satisfaction with his visit and shared his impressions from his meeting with President Ilham Aliyev.

He underscored that Azerbaijan’s restoration of sovereignty and territorial integrity in 2023 was a matter of pride, and he emphasized that the forthcoming signing of a peace treaty with Armenia would make a meaningful contribution to the stability and development of the entire region.

The sides also discussed the importance of economic ties, particularly cooperation in the energy sector, with Jandrokovic acknowledging Azerbaijan’s pivotal role in ensuring the energy security of European nations.

