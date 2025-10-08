Azerbaijani gymnasts win eight medals at 3rd CIS Games (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 8. The rhythmic gymnastics competitions held at the Sheki Olympic Sports Complex from October 6 to 8 as part of the 3rd CIS Games have concluded, Trend reports.

A total of 86 gymnasts and nine group teams from nine countries — Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Turkey, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Cuba, Russia, and Belarus — took part in the prestigious tournament.

Azerbaijan was represented in the individual program by Shams Agahuseinova, Azada Atakishiyeva, Fidan Gurbanli, and Nur Sadigova, and in the group exercises by Nazrin Salmanli, Nazrin Abdullayeva, Ayan Nasirova, Shams Muvaffaki, and Nilufer Orujlu.

Following the qualifying round, Azerbaijani gymnasts advanced to the finals in all routines and delivered strong performances, claiming a total of eight medals. Azada Atakishiyeva won silver in the all-around, ball, and ribbon events, while Nur Sadigova earned bronze in the hoop event. Fidan Gurbanli secured silver in the clubs event. The team also won bronze in the group routines with five hoops and five pairs of clubs.

Additionally, the Azerbaijani team claimed bronze in the overall team competition.