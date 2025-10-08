Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Iran releases currency exchange rates for October 8

Economy Materials 8 October 2025 09:39 (UTC +04:00)
Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 8.​ The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of October 8, Trend reports.

According to the rates announced by the CBI, the value of 32 currencies went up, while 12 currencies dropped compared to October 7.

The official rate for $1 is 582,467 rials, while one euro is valued at 679,974 rials. On October 7, the euro was priced at 680,731 rials.

Currency

Rial on October 8

Rial on October 7

1 US dollar

USD

582,467

581,500

1 British pound

GBP

782,915

783,550

1 Swiss franc

CHF

730,801

731,027

1 Swedish króna

SEK

62,013

62,989

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

58,478

58,618

1 Danish krone

DKK

91,073

91,183

1 Indian rupee

INR

6,564

6,556

1 UAE Dirham

AED

158,602

158,339

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

1,901,567

1,899,675

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

206,400

205,313

100 Japanese yen

JPY

385,322

387,562

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

74,844

74,722

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,513,929

1,510,612

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

417,529

416,915

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

338,143

339,416

1 South African rand

ZAR

33,838

33,802

1 Turkish lira

TRY

13,965

13,948

1 Russian ruble

RUB

7,098

6,995

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

160,018

158,753

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

44,437

44,408

1 Syrian pound

SYP

45

45

1 Australian dollar

AUD

383,626

384,858

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

155,325

155,067

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,549,114

1,546,543

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

450,757

450,262

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

478,415

477,680

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

19,256

19,238

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

277

277

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

410,027

409,533

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

107,467

107,395

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

81,810

81,679

100 Thai baht

THB

1,793,076

1,795,729

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

138,195

137,962

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

412,154

412,168

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

821,533

820,169

1 euro

EUR

679,974

680,731

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

107,596

106,956

1 Georgian lari

GEL

214,729

214,092

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

35,106

35,043

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

8,720

8,672

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

171,315

171,278

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

342,628

342,067

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

1,002,331

998,156

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

62,739

62,357

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

166,103

166,149

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

3,116

3,141

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 846,330 rials and $1 costs 724,967 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 821,680 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 703,852 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1.11-1.14 million rials, while one euro is worth 1.30-1.33 million rials.

