Iran releases currency exchange rates for October 8

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 8.​ The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of October 8, Trend reports.

According to the rates announced by the CBI, the value of 32 currencies went up, while 12 currencies dropped compared to October 7.

The official rate for $1 is 582,467 rials, while one euro is valued at 679,974 rials. On October 7, the euro was priced at 680,731 rials.

Currency Rial on October 8 Rial on October 7 1 US dollar USD 582,467 581,500 1 British pound GBP 782,915 783,550 1 Swiss franc CHF 730,801 731,027 1 Swedish króna SEK 62,013 62,989 1 Norwegian krone NOK 58,478 58,618 1 Danish krone DKK 91,073 91,183 1 Indian rupee INR 6,564 6,556 1 UAE Dirham AED 158,602 158,339 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 1,901,567 1,899,675 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 206,400 205,313 100 Japanese yen JPY 385,322 387,562 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 74,844 74,722 1 Omani rial OMR 1,513,929 1,510,612 1 Canadian dollar CAD 417,529 416,915 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 338,143 339,416 1 South African rand ZAR 33,838 33,802 1 Turkish lira TRY 13,965 13,948 1 Russian ruble RUB 7,098 6,995 1 Qatari riyal QAR 160,018 158,753 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 44,437 44,408 1 Syrian pound SYP 45 45 1 Australian dollar AUD 383,626 384,858 1 Saudi riyal SAR 155,325 155,067 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,549,114 1,546,543 1 Singapore dollar SGD 450,757 450,262 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 478,415 477,680 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 19,256 19,238 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 277 277 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 410,027 409,533 1 Libyan dinar LYD 107,467 107,395 1 Chinese yuan CNY 81,810 81,679 100 Thai baht THB 1,793,076 1,795,729 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 138,195 137,962 1,000 South Korean won KRW 412,154 412,168 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 821,533 820,169 1 euro EUR 679,974 680,731 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 107,596 106,956 1 Georgian lari GEL 214,729 214,092 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 35,106 35,043 1 Afghan afghani AFN 8,720 8,672 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 171,315 171,278 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 342,628 342,067 100 Philippine pesos PHP 1,002,331 998,156 1 Tajik somoni TJS 62,739 62,357 1 Turkmen manat TMT 166,103 166,149 Venezuelan bolívar VES 3,116 3,141

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 846,330 rials and $1 costs 724,967 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 821,680 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 703,852 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1.11-1.14 million rials, while one euro is worth 1.30-1.33 million rials.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel