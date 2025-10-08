Azerbaijan explores fresh frontiers for expanding investments with Oman

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 8.​ Azerbaijan and Oman have discussed opportunities to expand their investment cooperation, Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov said in a post on his official X page, Trend reports.

"As part of our working visit to the Sultanate of Oman, we held a meeting with Sultan bin Salem Al Habsi, Oman’s Minister of Finance and Chairman of the Oman Investment Authority (OIA), and Abdulsalam bin Mohammed Al Murshidi, President of OIA, to discuss the priorities of our business partnership.

We explored opportunities to promote mutual investments between Azerbaijan and Oman, expand joint investment activities at the regional level, and refine cooperation mechanisms to further strengthen business relations," the post read.

