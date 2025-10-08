Azerbaijani, Georgian defense ministries swapping tales on drone experiences

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 8.​ Pursuant to the bilateral military cooperation plan between the Ministries of Defense of Azerbaijan and Georgia for 2025, a delegation from the Georgian Ministry of Defense paid a visit to Azerbaijan to exchange experience in the field of UAVs", the Ministry of Defense told Trend.

At the meeting, the Georgian guests were briefed on the activities of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in the Azerbaijan Army, their application in combat operations, the organization of combat flights, and the progress trends of UAVs.

At the end, questions of common interest were answered, and the significance of such events for the purpose of exchanging experiences was emphasized.

