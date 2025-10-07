Uzbek president offers debut meeting of OTS FMs and intelligence services in Samarkand

GABALA, Azerbaijan, October 7. We propose holding the first joint meeting of the foreign ministers and heads of intelligence services of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev said at the 12th summit of the Council of Heads of State of the OTS in Gabala, Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

"We support all areas of activity and all forms of interaction. Holding regular joint meetings of foreign ministers, heads of foreign policy agencies, and intelligence services of the OTS member states is a requirement of our time for a thorough analysis of the global situation and the adoption of necessary decisions," the president noted.

He underscored the imperative of augmenting the role and authority of our organization, alongside its progressive evolution into a robust nexus for collaboration in the imminent future, as our paramount objective.

The Organization of Turkic States (OTS) is an intergovernmental entity that includes all but one of the internationally recognized Turkic sovereign nations. The primary objective is to foster extensive collaboration among the Turkic nations. The General Secretariat of OTS is situated in Istanbul, Türkiye.

