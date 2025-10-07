InnMedia launches its first flagship product: the independent information & analytical portal TECHXƏBƏR

After three years of intensive research and development, Innovation Media Services (InnMedia) has officially launched its first flagship product - https://techxeber.az.

This is the first domestically developed AI-powered software solution in the field of media automation, created in alignment with the Artificial Intelligence Strategy of Azerbaijan for 2025–2028, approved by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan on March 19, 2025.

Next-Generation Platform

InnMedia specializes in creating RaaS (Results as a Service) full-cycle automation solutions powered by artificial intelligence. Over the past three years, the company has built a unique platform that:

• Automates journalistic activities and the process of content creation.

• Provides generation of text, images, audio, and video within a single cycle.

• Enables instant publishing of content across social media platforms.

• Integrates advanced advertising tools and traffic generation in a fully automated AI-driven mode.

About TechXəbər

TechXəbər is an independent information-analytical news portal, officially registered in the Media Registry of the Media Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The portal delivers news and in-depth articles across a wide range of areas, including science, space, innovation, technology, artificial intelligence, robotics, and startups. Additionally, TechXeber.az provides an official exchange rate tracker for the most popular cryptocurrencies in AZN.

Readers now have access to materials not only in text format but also in audio format, allowing them to listen to news and podcasts on the go or while driving - enhancing both convenience and safety.

Innovations & Content Protection

Among InnMedia’s advanced solutions:

• Automated generation of editorial images in compliance with copyright law.

• Integrated functionality to combat fake news and disinformation.

• Full integration with major advertising systems and analytics platforms.

InnMedia has already received inquiries from leading media platforms, and negotiations have begun on implementing the company’s RaaS platform under White Label standards for other online media outlets across the region.

“We believe the future of media lies in artificial intelligence, automation, and robotics. TechXəbər is only the first step. Our goal is to elevate Azerbaijan’s media industry to a new technological level and position it as a regional leader,” - InnMedia management noted.