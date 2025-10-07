Azerbaijan sheds light on German investments until early October 2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 7. German investments in Azerbaijan exceeded $900 million as of October 1, the Deputy Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan, Samad Bashirli said at the German-Azerbaijani Export Finance Conference 2025 on the topic "Innovation and Technology Meets Finance", Trend reports.

"Azerbaijan-Germany business links are significant and growing. There are 199 active German companies in Azerbaijan as of October 1. German investments in Azerbaijan exceeded $900 million, of which nearly 94 percent went to the non-oil sector. Over the same period, Azerbaijani investments in Germany exceeded $600 million," he explained.

Besides, he noted that from January through August of this year, bilateral trade surpassed $1 billion, placing Germany among top five trading partners of Azerbaijan.