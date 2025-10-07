Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

Turkic world turns into one of global centers of power - Azerbaijani President's assistant (VIDEO)

Politics Materials 7 October 2025 12:31 (UTC +04:00)
Turkic world turns into one of global centers of power - Azerbaijani President's assistant (VIDEO)

Follow Trend on

Maryana Ahmadova
Maryana Ahmadova
Read more

GABALA, Azerbaijan, October 7. Turkic World is our common family and emerging as a global center of power, Hikmet Hajiyev, Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration and Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, wrote on his X page, Trend reports.

"Gabala Hosts the 12th Summit of the Organization of Turkic States. The 12th Summit is dedicated to the theme of Peace and Security. Today, security remains a key concern and top priority for all nations. Turkic World is our common family and emerging as a global center of power," he added.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more