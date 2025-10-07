Germany can offer technologies for Azerbaijan's economic dev't - ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 7. Germany can offer technologies and know-how practically in all sectors important for the economic development of Azerbaijan, German Ambassador Ralf Horlemann said at the German-Azerbaijani Export Finance Conference 2025 on the topic "Innovation and Technology Meets Finance", Trend reports.

"I see good prospects for deepening and expanding our relations in the coming years, with a focus on areas beyond traditional energy. Azerbaijan is consistently pursuing a policy of transitioning from fossil fuels to renewable energy sources and diversifying its economy. Germany and German businesses can become reliable partners for Azerbaijan in this process," he noted.

Horlemann emphasized that Azerbaijan is actively investing in key sectors important for bilateral economic ties, including energy, renewable energy, and infrastructure, particularly the Middle Corridor.

"We highly value all of Azerbaijan's investments in roads, railways, ports, and the overall infrastructure essential for trade. This is also an excellent opportunity for German companies - both exporters and investors - to maintain the positive momentum already underway," he added.

