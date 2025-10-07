Iran releases currency exchange rates for October 7

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 7.​ The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of October 7, Trend reports.

According to the rates announced by the CBI, the value of 45 currencies dropped compared to October 6.

The official rate for $1 is 581,500 rials, while one euro is valued at 680,731 rials. On October 6, the euro was priced at 690,982 rials.

Currency Rial on October 7 Rial on October 6 1 US dollar USD 581,500 588,627 1 British pound GBP 783,550 793,094 1 Swiss franc CHF 731,027 742,124 1 Swedish króna SEK 62,989 62,792 1 Norwegian krone NOK 58,618 59,137 1 Danish krone DKK 91,183 92,547 1 Indian rupee INR 6,556 6,633 1 UAE Dirham AED 158,339 160,280 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 1,899,675 1,922,966 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 205,313 209,272 100 Japanese yen JPY 387,562 399,399 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 74,722 75,647 1 Omani rial OMR 1,510,612 1,529,674 1 Canadian dollar CAD 416,915 422,164 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 339,416 343,186 1 South African rand ZAR 33,802 34,176 1 Turkish lira TRY 13,948 14,124 1 Russian ruble RUB 6,995 7,154 1 Qatari riyal QAR 158,753 161,711 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 44,408 44,921 1 Syrian pound SYP 45 45 1 Australian dollar AUD 384,858 388,860 1 Saudi riyal SAR 155,067 156,967 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,546,543 1,565,497 1 Singapore dollar SGD 450,262 456,565 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 477,680 483,204 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 19,238 19,472 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 277 280 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 409,533 414,374 1 Libyan dinar LYD 107,395 108,921 1 Chinese yuan CNY 81,679 82,679 100 Thai baht THB 1,795,729 1,819,021 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 137,962 139,856 1,000 South Korean won KRW 412,168 419,279 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 820,169 830,221 1 euro EUR 680,731 690,982 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 106,956 107,606 1 Georgian lari GEL 214,092 216,334 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 35,043 35,475 1 Afghan afghani AFN 8,672 8,796 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 171,278 173,836 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 342,067 346,069 100 Philippine pesos PHP 998,156 1,016,816 1 Tajik somoni TJS 62,357 63,188 1 Turkmen manat TMT 166,149 168,131 Venezuelan bolívar VES 3,141 3,183

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 847,458 rials and $1 costs 723,923 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 822,774 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 702,838 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1,08 -1,11 million rials, while one euro is worth 1.27-1.30 million rials.

