Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy

Iran releases currency exchange rates for October 7

Economy Materials 7 October 2025 09:36 (UTC +04:00)
Iran releases currency exchange rates for October 7

Follow Trend on

Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 7.​ The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of October 7, Trend reports.

According to the rates announced by the CBI, the value of 45 currencies dropped compared to October 6.

The official rate for $1 is 581,500 rials, while one euro is valued at 680,731 rials. On October 6, the euro was priced at 690,982 rials.

Currency

Rial on October 7

Rial on October 6

1 US dollar

USD

581,500

588,627

1 British pound

GBP

783,550

793,094

1 Swiss franc

CHF

731,027

742,124

1 Swedish króna

SEK

62,989

62,792

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

58,618

59,137

1 Danish krone

DKK

91,183

92,547

1 Indian rupee

INR

6,556

6,633

1 UAE Dirham

AED

158,339

160,280

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

1,899,675

1,922,966

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

205,313

209,272

100 Japanese yen

JPY

387,562

399,399

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

74,722

75,647

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,510,612

1,529,674

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

416,915

422,164

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

339,416

343,186

1 South African rand

ZAR

33,802

34,176

1 Turkish lira

TRY

13,948

14,124

1 Russian ruble

RUB

6,995

7,154

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

158,753

161,711

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

44,408

44,921

1 Syrian pound

SYP

45

45

1 Australian dollar

AUD

384,858

388,860

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

155,067

156,967

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,546,543

1,565,497

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

450,262

456,565

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

477,680

483,204

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

19,238

19,472

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

277

280

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

409,533

414,374

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

107,395

108,921

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

81,679

82,679

100 Thai baht

THB

1,795,729

1,819,021

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

137,962

139,856

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

412,168

419,279

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

820,169

830,221

1 euro

EUR

680,731

690,982

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

106,956

107,606

1 Georgian lari

GEL

214,092

216,334

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

35,043

35,475

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

8,672

8,796

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

171,278

173,836

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

342,067

346,069

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

998,156

1,016,816

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

62,357

63,188

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

166,149

168,131

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

3,141

3,183

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 847,458 rials and $1 costs 723,923 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 822,774 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 702,838 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1,08 -1,11 million rials, while one euro is worth 1.27-1.30 million rials.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Latest

Latest

Read more