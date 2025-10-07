Azerbaijan-EU relations gain new momentum, German ambassador says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 7. Relations between the European Union and Azerbaijan have gained new momentum in recent months, the German Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Ralf Horlemann said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at the German-Azerbaijani Conference on Export Financing 2025 on the topic “Innovation and Technology meets Finance.”

“There have been many mutual visits from Brussels to Baku and from Baku to Brussels. This is a good sign, because the European Union is Azerbaijan's largest trading and investment partner and is demonstrating its willingness to actively participate in the development of the region,” he said.

The diplomat also noted that there has been a noticeable revival in German-Azerbaijani economic and trade ties, especially after German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier visited Azerbaijan in April this year.

"A roadmap has recently been signed, outlining promising areas of cooperation, and we are also seeing concrete steps being taken by German companies. For example, there is an agreement between SEFE and SOCAR in the gas sector, and a major German truck and bus manufacturer, MAN, is considering the possibility of organizing the production or assembly of electric buses in Azerbaijan," Horlemann said.