Iran flags new obstacles to Cairo nuclear agreement with IAEA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 6.​ The agreement reached between Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in Cairo is no longer feasible under current circumstances, said Esmail Baghaei, Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Trend reports.

Speaking at a press conference in Tehran, Baghaei explained that the landscape has turned on its head since the ink dried on the agreement, with Western countries stirring the pot by activating the “snapback” mechanism.

He added that there are currently no IAEA inspectors in Iran. The last visit occurred roughly ten days ago at the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant, conducted under a technical framework with Russia as part of the existing contract.

A new agreement to restore cooperation between Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) was signed in Cairo, the capital of Egypt, on September 9.

Iran has significantly curtailed its collaborative engagement with the IAEA, reducing it to a bare minimum subsequent to the military airstrikes targeting its nuclear infrastructure in June.

On July 2, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian approved the implementation of the parliamentary law that effectively suspends IAEA inspections. In accordance with regulatory frameworks, IAEA inspectors are precluded from accessing Iranian territory unless there is an affirmative endorsement from the Supreme National Security Council affirming the integrity and safety of the nation’s peaceful nuclear operations and installations.

On September 26, the UN Security Council convened to review the draft resolution submitted by Russia and China aimed at extending the term of Resolution 2231 and blocking the activation of the “Snapback” mechanism. The vote saw four members in favor, nine opposed, and two abstentions. As a result, starting September 28, the Security Council’s resolutions targeting Iran have been reinstated.

